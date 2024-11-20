My administration has constructed more roads than any other in history – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has claimed that his administration has undertaken more road projects than any other government in Ghana’s history. He made this statement at the commissioning of the Flowerpot Interchange on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

Speaking at the event, the President said: "In the Greater Accra region alone, we have completed the Pokuase Interchange, Tema Motorway Interchange Phase 1, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase 1, the East Legon underpass, and today, this Flowerpot Interchange."

“Beyond Accra, we’ve also delivered the first-ever interchanges in the Eastern region at Suhum and in the Northern region at Tamale. Each of these projects tells a story of commitment, foresight, and a Ghana that is continuously moving forward,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that 14 interchanges are currently at various stages of completion across the country. “In Greater Accra, we're building interchanges at Obetsebi Lamptey Phase 2, Nungua Adjiringanor, Kpong Barrier Prampram, Dawhenya Savannah, and Tema Motorway Phase 2. In the Ashanti region, ongoing projects include the Suame Interchange Phase 1, Anumangye Maakro Magazine New Road, Abusuakruwa, and Abrepo, as well as the PTC Interchange in Takoradi in the Western region.”

He emphasised that these projects demonstrate his government’s commitment to establishing a “safer, smoother, and more efficient transportation network, enhancing riding quality and supporting socioeconomic development.” The President also urged motorists to prioritise safety by adhering to road regulations and driving responsibly.

Daniel Nii Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, described the Flowerpot Interchange project as a testament to President Akufo-Addo’s dedication to infrastructure development. He hinted that the government would soon commission the new office complex of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council. The Minister also cautioned against littering the area or setting up kiosks near the site.

Similarly, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, pledged the government’s commitment to completing all ongoing road projects to boost the country’s socioeconomic growth.