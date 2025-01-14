ORAL: I receive daily threats but remain resolute – Ablakwa

I have been suffering a lot of propaganda, smearing, and fake news. People just want to demonise you, bastardise you, and call the dog a bad name to hang it. But we remain unperturbed. We are resolute, we are focused, and it’s an honour to serve your country and to leave a legacy in such a very positive area. So I really ignore those. I don't allow those threats and those attacks to get to me at all.