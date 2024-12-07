Polling station agent arrested for alleged double voting in Western region

Polling Station Agent Arrested for Double Voting at Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom Polling Station A in the Western Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a polling station agent for allegedly engaging in double voting at Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom Polling Station A in the Western Region during the ongoing general elections.

The suspect, identified as Kwofie Stephen, is currently in Police custody and assisting with investigations.

Second Arrest for Electoral Offences

In a related development, the Police apprehended a young Ghanaian man at a polling station in Atwima Foase during the 2024 general elections for allegedly being in possession of 76 ballot papers.

Footage obtained exclusively by Onua FM captures the moment law enforcement officers restrained the suspect. The video shows the man in handcuffs as a crowd watched the incident unfold. Shared on Onua FM’s official Instagram page, the arrest has sparked public outrage and raised concerns about illegal electoral practices and their potential impact on the credibility of the elections.

Ghanaians Turn Out in Numbers

Following months of intense political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, 7 December 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the country’s 16 regions.