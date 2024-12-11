President Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of a smooth and peaceful transition

Outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama have officially initiated the 2024 National Transition Team, emphasising a unified and seamless transfer of power in Ghana’s democratic tradition.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hosted President-elect John Dramani Mahama to formally inaugurate the 2024 National Transition Team, a constitutionally mandated body responsible for facilitating the smooth handover of government. The team’s purpose is to ensure the orderly transfer of responsibilities, policies, and resources between the outgoing and incoming administrations, reflecting Ghana’s dedication to democratic principles and good governance.

Both leaders have pledged their commitment to a peaceful and collaborative transition. In a joint statement following their meeting at the Jubilee House on December 11, they underscored the importance of unity during this pivotal period.

During the meeting, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of upholding Ghana’s democratic values while addressing current challenges. He remarked, “We must march forward as a functioning, effective, democratic state that respects the will of the people, human rights, and the rule of law.” He also praised President Mahama’s efforts in addressing concerns and reiterated his dedication to ensuring a peaceful post-electoral process.

President Mahama, reflecting on the meeting, described it as cordial and productive, marking the start of efforts to set up the transitional team. Discussions between the leaders centered on critical issues such as national security and economic challenges, which the transition teams are expected to tackle in greater detail.

“It is essential to keep open channels of communication to strengthen Ghana’s democratic credentials and work together in the national interest,” President Mahama noted, stressing the importance of continued collaboration beyond the transition period.