Tensions flare in Effutu as voters clash over long queues and limited seats

Voters in Effutu, Winneba, expressed frustration and engaged in heated exchanges over disorganised queues and a lack of sufficient seating at a local polling centre. The situation disrupted the otherwise smooth voting process, with some individuals accusing organisers of inadequate preparation. Election officials have urged voters to remain calm, assuring them that measures are being taken to address the concerns and ensure everyone has the opportunity to cast their vote in an orderly manner.

Elections across the 16 regions of the country are underway, marked by a mix of enthusiasm, challenges, and organisational efforts. Voters are turning out to cast their ballots, with some centres reporting smooth operations and commendable voter turnout, while others face logistical issues such as delays in starting, overcrowding, and complaints about inadequate facilities.

Election observers are monitoring the process to ensure compliance with democratic standards. Security agencies have been deployed to maintain order and address any potential disruptions. Officials are urging citizens to remain patient and adhere to protocols to ensure a peaceful and fair voting process.

As the elections unfold, the focus remains on safeguarding transparency and reflecting the will of the electorate in all 16 regions.

Ghanaians are casting their votes today, Saturday, 7th December, to elect a new president and Members of Parliament. Polling stations opened at 7:00 am and will remain operational until 5:00 pm. Over 18 million registered voters are expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the process.