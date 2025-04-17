Real Madrid star 'fights' Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during painful defeat (Video)

Chaos erupted at half-time as Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal clashed in a fiery confrontation during Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

As the players headed towards the tunnel, Carvajal suddenly grabbed Saka by the back of the neck, sparking a furious reaction from the young England star.

Saka turned sharply, barking back at the Spaniard, who responded by jabbing a finger aggressively in Saka’s face.

Tensions soared as teammates and officials rushed in to drag the two apart. Saka stormed down the tunnel, still seething, while Carvajal was held back on the pitch.

Footage of the explosive bust-up quickly went viral, with fans stunned by Carvajal’s blatant provocation.

Saka redeems himself after faltering

Before that scuffle, Saka had the chance to silence Los Blancos from the penalty spot. But under the intense pressure, he fluffed his lines. A attempted a panenka kick which was easily saved by Real Madrid shot stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid thought fortune had swung their way when they earned a penalty of their own, only for VAR to crush their hopes by ruling it out for offside, leaving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Saka, determined to make amends, finally broke the deadlock with a stunning chipped finish, sending the Arsenal fans wild. But the Gunners’ joy was short-lived as a costly error from William Saliba gifted Vinicius Jr a goal, to level the scores.

Yet it was Arsenal who would have the final say. Gabriel Martinelli showed nerves of steel to slot home deep into injury time, sealing a dramatic 2-1 win and safe passage to the semi-finals.