5 most expensive weddings by sports personalities

Celebrities, including high-profile athletes, are renowned for hosting lavish weddings, often with staggering price tags.

Given that successful athletes rank among the highest-paid celebrities, it’s no surprise their weddings frequently cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Curious about which athletes have thrown the most extravagant weddings?

Pulse Ghana Sports presents a list of the top five most expensive weddings by sports personalities.

5. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (2017)

Tennis legend Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a luxurious $1 million ceremony in New Orleans. The wedding featured sentimental touches, such as tables named after Williams’ Grand Slam titles.

The star-studded guest list included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Caroline Wozniacki, making it a memorable celebration of love and success.

4. David Beckham and Victoria Adams (1999)

Football icon David Beckham and pop star Victoria Adams, famously known as "Posh Spice," tied the knot in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin.

The wedding reportedly cost $1.1 million, a figure that would be significantly higher today when adjusted for inflation. Victoria’s iconic Vera Wang gown, complete with a six-meter train and golden tiara, added to the grandeur of the event, attended by 250 guests.

3. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren (2004)

Golf legend Tiger Woods married Elin Nordegren in a private ceremony at The Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados.

The couple booked the entire resort, including the hotel, beachfront, two golf courses, and clubhouses, for the week of their wedding. The event was estimated to cost $1.5 million. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in 2010 following Woods’ highly publicised infidelity scandal.

2. Wayne Rooney and Coleen McLoughlin (2008)

English footballer Wayne Rooney and Coleen McLoughlin celebrated their love with a £5 million ($6.5 million) wedding in Italy.

The four-day extravaganza included a party on a luxury yacht, a custom wedding dress, and a performance by the band Westlife. The lavish celebration reflected the couple’s status as one of the UK’s most high-profile pairs.

1. Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto (2013)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, one of the wealthiest athletes of all time, married model Yvette Prieto in a $10 million ceremony in Palm Beach.