Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic overcomes Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-final epic

Novak Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, triumphed in a thrilling rematch of the Paris 2024 gold medal clash, defeating Carlos Alcaraz to secure his spot in the semi-finals

In a gripping encounter at the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic claimed victory with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the early hours of Wednesday, 22 January.

This marked the duo's first meeting since their iconic Olympic final, where Djokovic dominated in straight-set tiebreaks.

The three-and-a-half-hour showdown showcased exceptional tennis, featuring 10 converted break points—an element absent from their Olympic contest.

Djokovic’s victory propels him into his sixth Australian Open semi-final in seven years, with 2022 being the sole exception due to his absence.