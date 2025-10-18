Battle of the giants in Serie A, Der Klassiker and the Northwest derby: get your adrenaline rush from the biggest matches of the week!

#Featuredpost

Roma vs Inter Milan, October 18

After Gian Piero Gasperini was appointed head coach, the Wolves showed Italy the grin of a true predator. Roma won 5 of their 6 league matches, becoming one of the main discoveries in Serie A. Inter have finally adapted to Cristian Chivu’s demands and gained momentum after the disappointing defeats to Udinese and Juventus. The Nerazzurri’s leader and captain, Lautaro Martínez, has made a significant contribution to the team’s success. Federico Dimarco has been brilliant as well. Despite playing as a defender, the Italian has scored 2 goals and made 3 assists in 6 league games. The last Serie A match between these teams ended in a narrow victory for Roma, so now Inter are determined to get their revenge. Odds: W1 - 3.31, X - 3.31, W2 - 2.49

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, October 18

The teams are approaching the match as Bundesliga leaders, which increases the value of victory in Der Klassiker. Vincent Kompany has recreated Bayern’s DNA: the Bavarians dominate every match, averaging over 3 goals per game. The amazing trio of Luis Díaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise is capable of crushing any opponent’s defense. Former Bayern coach Niko Kovač has healed Borussia and made it one of the contenders for the Salatschüssel again. The Black and Yellows skilfully combine rapid attacks with reliable defense, demonstrating excellent results in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Neither Bayern nor Borussia have lost this season. This weekend, one of these teams’ undefeated streaks could come to an end. Odds: W1 - 1.379, X - 6.02, W2 - 8.05

Liverpool vs Manchester United, October 19

The Reds have lost their last 3 matches in all competitions and dropped to 2nd place in the Premier League. The revamped Liverpool are struggling to find their form, but they are still among the main contenders for the title. The match against their arch-rivals is a good opportunity for Arne Slot and his team to dispel all talk of a crisis. Manchester United last won at Anfield in 2016, and now they have a unique opportunity to end the unfortunate streak. Despite the confident victory over Sunderland in the previous round, Ruben Amorim is still on the verge of being sacked. A triumph in the Northwest derby could put the Red Devils back on the winning track and restore fans' faith in the Portuguese coach's ideas. Odds: W1 - 1.649, X - 4.695, W2 - 5.1