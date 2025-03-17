Breaking: Elisha Owusu drops from Black Stars due to injury, replacement named

AJ Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has been forced to drop out from the Black Stars squad to face Chad and Madagascar in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Owusu played 76 minutes before he was subbed off for Onaiwu Ado in his side’s 1-1 draw to Nice on Friday, March 14, 2025. This season, he has contributed to four goals – one goal and three assists, in 25 Ligue 1 games.

It’s unclear what injury he’s suffering from.

Lawrence Agyekum, who plays in the Belgian top flight for Cercle Brugge, has been called up as Owusu’s replacement.

The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with West African Football Academy (WAFA), before joining Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 until June 30, 2026.

He has spent the last two years on loan, first with second-tier Austrian club FC Liefering and currently at Belgian Pro League team Cercle Brugge, where there’s an option to make the move permanent.

Stars arrive ahead of crucial encounters

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have arrived in Ghana ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The duo were spotted together at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, and are to report to team camping today with all the other players.

They will start training on Monday, March 17, 2025, and continue until Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Sulemana has had a good run of games despite Southampton struggling and languishing in the relation zone, while Kudus has been a pale shadow of usual self since returning from suspension.

The two will look to bounce back to form when Ghana host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025. Ghana are currently second but tied with Comoros in Group I on nine points apiece.

Mali are fourth with only five points and Madagascar occupy third position having accumulated seven points.