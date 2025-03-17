Kudus, Kamaldeen Suleman arrive in Ghana ahead of Black Stars World Cup qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have arrived in Ghana ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The duo were spotted together at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, and are to report to team camping today with all the other players.

They will start training on Monday, March 17, 2025, and continue until Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Sulemana has had a good run of games despite Southampton struggling and languishing in the relation zone, while Kudus has been a pale shadow of usual self since returning from suspension.

The two will look to bounce back to form when Ghana host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025. Ghana are currently second but tied with Comoros in Group I on nine points apiece.

Mali are bottom with only five points and Madagascar occupy third position having accumulated seven points.

Coach Otto Addo’s men will hope to win both games to maximise their chances of securing automatic qualification.

Black Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Fc St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), and Benjamin Asare (Hearts Of Oak).

Defenders

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre)

Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (As Monaco)

Jerome Opoku (Istandul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe)

Jonas Adjetey (FCBasel)

Razak Simpson (Nations FC)

Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC)

Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre)

Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge)

Kudus Mohammed (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon)

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton)

Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)

Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk)