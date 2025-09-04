Chad vs Ghana: Kudus, Inaki, Jordan Ayew, all start as Otto Addo drops starting XI

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has released the starting line-up for this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Jordan Ayew captains the side with Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and in-form Antoine Semenyo leading the attack.

Teenager Caleb Yirenkyi has been handed his first competitive start in national colours while Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare maintains his position in post.

Here’s the full line-up:

Otto Addo cautions ahead of clash

The Black Stars are heavy favourites going into the tie today, and many are confident Ghana can thump Chad again like they did at the Accra Sports Stadium with five unanswered goals.

But for coach Addo, underrating Chad could be the “biggest mistake” his side could make before the clash. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he cautioned his players not to play down their opponents.

Addo shared:

So, we have to do our homework. And the worst thing we can do is to underrate Chad. I hear a lot of people talking about Chad as if they're not that good. And yeah, it's an easy win.

Currently, Ghana lead the group with 15 points from six matches, ahead of Comoros, Madagascar, and Mali.

Madagascar follows closely with 10 points, Mali sits on nine, while the Central African Republic has five. Chad remains at the bottom of the table with no points so far.

The Black Stars next game will be against Mali on Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium

