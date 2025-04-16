Champions League: Real Madrid vs Arsenal - Preview, probable line-ups, prediction

Arsenal head to Spain with a commanding 3–0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

Despite Real Madrid's status as defending champions, Arsenal dominated the first leg at the Emirates, with Declan Rice’s two stunning free kicks key in the 3–0 victory.

Real Madrid, boosted by the returns of Aurélien Tchouaméni (suspension) and Dani Ceballos (injury), will rely on their star attack to mount a comeback.

However, Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after his red card in the first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to stick with Fede Valverde and David Alaba as fullbacks, as Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal remain injured.

For Arsenal, Thomas Partey and Ben White are set to return after minor injuries, though Jorginho remains doubtful.

If fit, Partey could start in an unchanged lineup from the first leg. The Gunners must now navigate the Bernabéu’s European aura to secure their semifinal spot.

Real Madrid seem poised to bounce back from their defeat in the first leg, but it is hard to imagine Ancelotti's men scoring enough goals to advance to the semifinals.

Arsenal have gone 78 matches without conceding more than two goals, and Real Madrid have scored more than two goals just twice in their last 12 matches.

Probable line-up

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asensio, Rüdiger, Alaba; Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli