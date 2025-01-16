'I regret not accepting a $1 million contract after winning U-20 World Cup' – Daniel Agyei

Former goalkeeper for Ghana's Black Satellites, Daniel Agyei, has expressed lingering regret over rejecting a lucrative contract offer shortly after helping secure victory for Ghana in the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

Agyei became a national hero in that tournament, particularly in the final against Brazil, where his incredible performance led Ghana to a historic 4-3 victory over Brazil via penalty shoot-out.

His performance earned him a $1 million contract offer and a chance to play professionally in Europe. However, in a surprising move, Agyei decided to decline the offer and instead remain with Liberty Professionals, the club where he had developed his skills.

Reflecting on that pivotal moment in an interview with GHOne TV, Agyei admitted to having regrets over his decision. He revealed that his godfather, the founder of Liberty Professionals, Sly Tetteh, played a key role in convincing him to turn down the European opportunity.

Agyei explained how the advice influenced his career trajectory, adding that he would have gone for a different option.

I regret not accepting a $1 million contract after winning the U-20 World Cup. My godfather, Sly Tetteh, advised me against taking the offer.

Following that decision, Agyei’s career took a different path, marked by brief and less successful stints with clubs like Medeama SC, Simba SC, and OFC Oostzaan Zondag, a Dutch second-division team he joined in 2023.

Black Stars debut and Black Satellites investment saga

Despite this, Agyei did eventually get the chance to represent Ghana at the senior level, making his debut on November 18, 2009, in a friendly match against Angola.

Meanwhile, the history-making Black Satellites team that became the first African country to win the Under-20 World Cup were invited to cash their matured 15 years investment.

The GH₵10,000 investment was made for them as part of a $750,000 package the Atta Mills government rewarded them with.

Some players, notably then captain of the side Andre Dede Ayew, and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, are still holding out on cashing their cheques as they seek answers regarding the investment package. More than half of the 21 players invited have already gone for their funds.