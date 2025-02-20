David Beckham splashes million of dollars on wife Victoria as Valentine’s Day gift

David Beckham is no stranger to grand romantic gestures, but his multi-million-pound vineyard gift to wife Victoria Beckham has remained one of his most private surprise until now.

The former England captain, 49, is said to have bought a private vineyard in California’s prestigious Napa Valley back in 2008 as a gift for his fashion designer wife.

According to The Sun via Hello Magazine, the lavish present was revealed in a stylish way with a custom bottle of wine featuring Victoria’s name on the label.

A close source shared:

The Beckhams became wine buffs when he played in Spain. The vineyard went down a storm with Victoria. She was delighted.

The couple developed a passion for fine wine while living in Spain during David’s four-year stint at Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007.

Their love for luxury drinks led them to invest in Napa Valley’s world-renowned wine region, but they’ve kept the vineyard’s exact location and details a closely guarded secret.

The Beckhams love for wine

Unlike celebrity winemakers such as Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and Francis Ford Coppola, who have turned their vineyards into public-facing brands, David and Victoria produce wine exclusively for their family and close friends.

The vineyard is believed to feature a stunning mansion, adding to its multi-million-pound value, although the exact price of the estate has never been revealed.

Interestingly, despite the vineyard’s exclusivity, the Beckhams reportedly prefer spending time at their luxurious French estate rather than at their Napa Valley retreat.

While David keeps his vineyard private, he has made a name for himself in the drinks industry in other ways.

The former footballer and Inter Miami co-owner became the global face of Haig Club whisky, promoting the single-grain Scotch brand through exclusive events and limited-edition collections.