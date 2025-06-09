Football fan dies after falling from stadium stands during Spain vs Portugal final

A football supporter tragically lost his life after plummeting from the stadium stands during Sunday's Nations League final between Spain and Portugal at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The victim, a man from the Garmisch-Partenkirchen area of Bavaria, fell from the middle section of the ground into the lower tier before landing on stairs in the media zone. Despite immediate medical attention, he died at the scene from his injuries.

Munich police have launched an investigation into the incident but confirmed there was "no evidence to suggest foul play" in the man's death.

The tragedy overshadowed what had been an exciting match, with Portugal eventually winning 5-3 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in normal time.

UEFA released a statement about the incident:

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

Coaches express sorrow over fan's death

Both teams' coaching staff expressed their sorrow following news of the fan's death.

Spain's manager Luis de la Fuente said:

I want to show my deepest condolences because a fan has died. It reminds us of what is important in life.

Portugal's camp was equally affected by the news. A spokesperson for the Portuguese team said the death "casts a shadow on our victory," whilst their coach Roberto Martinez described it as "extremely sad news."

The man's death has left both sets of players, officials, and supporters reflecting on priorities beyond the sport itself.

