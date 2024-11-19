Black Stars: Otto was exceptional and rated highly by the search committee - Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has staunchly defended the appointment of Nana Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach, emphasising his exceptional performance during the interview process.

According to Okraku, Addo was highly rated by the five-member search committee, which was pivotal in the Executive Council’s decision to approve his appointment.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the GFA’s Executive Council endorsed the committee's recommendation following a decisive emergency meeting held the previous day. The search committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, presented a comprehensive report detailing Otto Addo's qualifications and potential.

The GFA subsequently reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to release Addo for the role, marking his second tenure as Black Stars head coach. During his first stint, he successfully guided Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite this promising start, Otto Addo’s second term has drawn criticism after failing to qualify the Black Stars for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This setback has sparked debate about his suitability for the role. However, Okraku, in an interview with the FA media team, reiterated the rationale behind Addo’s appointment, citing his exceptional credentials and the faith placed in him by the search committee.

Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision

President Simeon-Okraku told Ghanafa.org

There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.

The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance, for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval

President Simeon-Okraku added.

