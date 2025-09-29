‘I taught him sense’ - Karim Zito hits out at Kwara coach after CAF Confederation Cup win

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito could not resist aiming a dig at Kwara United’s manager, Sanni Tunde, after steering his team to a crucial CAF Confederation Cup victory.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 win at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, completing a 5-3 triumph on aggregate after their thrilling 4-3 first-leg success in Accra.

Forward Hubert Gyau struck in the second half to silence the home crowd and confirm Kotoko’s passage into the next stage.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Zito criticised his Nigerian counterpart for comments made after the first leg. He told reporters:

Kwara United’s coach, who doesn’t even have a license, was talking nonsense when I beat him in Ghana. I taught him sense by beating him again today.

The tension between the two coaches had been brewing since Kotoko’s home win, with Tunde earlier suggesting his side could overturn the deficit in Nigeria.

But Zito’s men remained disciplined, absorbing pressure before striking decisively in the second half.

Porcupine Warriors set date with Moroccan giants

With the job done, Kotoko now shift attention to a much tougher test against Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.

The Ghanaian giants will play the first leg in Kumasi before travelling to Casablanca for the return clash in October.

For Zito, however, the victory in Nigeria was about more than just football, it was about proving a point.

