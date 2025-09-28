Ghana’s UDS make history as first African winners of University World Cup

Ghana’s University for Development Studies (UDS) has achieved a groundbreaking feat by becoming the first African institution to win the FISU University World Cup Football.

The Tamale-based side stunned Brazil’s Paulista University 2-1 in a dramatic final played on Sunday morning.

The South Americans, who came into the contest as defending champions, quickly showed their pedigree by taking the lead early in the game.

With their composure and experience, Paulista looked on course to retain their crown as UDS struggled to settle into the rhythm of the match.

But the Ghanaian team, known for their determination, refused to bow out quietly. They soaked up waves of pressure and gradually found their footing.

Their persistence finally bore fruit in stoppage time when UDS struck a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations and forcing the contest into extra time.

Both sides chased victory in the added minutes, creating chances at either end. As penalties loomed, UDS earned a corner in the closing stages.

The decisive delivery caused chaos in the Paulista defence before eventually passing the goalkeeper, sealing an unforgettable 2-1 triumph for the Ghanaians.

Historic feat for UDS

The victory not only dethroned Paulista University but also carved out a piece of history, with UDS becoming the first African university to lift the prestigious trophy since the competition’s inception.

Previous winners have all come from South America, including Uruguay and Brazil.

