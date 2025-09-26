Alidu Seidu reveals best way to win back Ghanaians after AFCON miss

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has said that qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the best way to win back the trust and pride of Ghanaians after the disappointment of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are currently leading Group I in the African qualifiers with 19 points from eight matches.

Otto Addo’s side are just one win away from confirming their place at the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Their last two matches are against the Central African Republic and Comoros in October.

Seidu, who has recently returned to full fitness after a long injury setback, underlined how important it is for the national team to meet expectations.

Speaking to Flashscore.com in a recent interview, the 25-year-old revealed:

I think that’s the best way to appeal to Ghanaians [qualifying for the World Cup], and it’s very, very important for Ghana to qualify because as a big nation you have to always qualify for the World Cup.

Alidu Seidu

'We have to qualify for this World Cup'

The Stade Rennais defender admitted the team’s failure to book a spot at AFCON 2025 was a major blow, but insisted the Black Stars still have the quality to bounce back strongly. He added:

We did not qualify for AFCON 2025, but we have a very good team, and we have to qualify for this World Cup.

Ghana’s next fixture will be played at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, on October 8, 2025, where they face the Central African Republic.

They will then return home for their final qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium against Comoros on October 12, 2025.

