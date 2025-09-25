‘I'm a victim of lies’ – PSG star Hakimi responds to rape allegations [Video]

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence after being formally indicted by French prosecutors on charges of rape.
The Moroccan international, who finished sixth in the Ballon d’Or rankings for his defensive displays last year, was accused in February 2023 by a 24-year-old woman.
Prosecutors in Nanterre later requested that Hakimi be brought before a criminal court, with the footballer facing up to 15 years in prison if a trial goes ahead and he is convicted.
In a recent interview with Clique, Hakimi strongly denied the allegations and described them as an attempt to extort him. He said:
I am a victim of lies and a scheme to blackmail me.
The woman told investigators that after meeting Hakimi on Instagram, she visited his home, where he allegedly kissed and touched her without consent before forcing her to have sex.
Shortly after the accusations surfaced, Hakimi separated from his wife, Spanish actress Hiba Abouk. Speaking about the toll the case has taken on his personal life, Hakimi said:
It hurts my family, my children, who are young and don’t know what the internet or reading is. I know that at some point in their lives they will read things, and for me, seeing that something about their father has been written and on top of that it’s a lie is not in good taste, and the truth is I don’t wish it on them.
Hakimi on cooperating with authorities
The 25-year-old added that he has cooperated with investigators and continues to put his faith in the judicial system.
I think there are a lot of people in the world of football who take advantage of us. And if you don’t have people around you, these things happen to you. Now my circle is so small that I don’t let anyone in there.
Hakimi also criticised the media, accusing some outlets of damaging his reputation by reporting without proper facts. He added:
They are hurting my dignity.
For now, the PSG star awaits the outcome of the prosecutor’s request as the case moves forward.