EFL Cup draw: Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool handed tough Premier League opponents

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw has produced some fascinating fixtures, with several standout ties set to capture attention across England and Wales.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face FA Cup holders Crystal Palace in one of the biggest clashes of the round. Both teams are in strong form and will be eyeing a place in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Newcastle United were handed another tough draw as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side, who lifted the trophy last season, will need to be at their best to overcome Thomas Frank's Spurs.

Arsenal, who last won the competition in 1993, will meet Brighton in an all-Premier League contest. Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to end their long wait for silverware in the competition.

Meanwhile, League Two’s Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament, will continue their fairy-tale run at home to Brentford. Grimsby stunned Manchester United in the previous round and will hope to cause another upset.

There is also plenty of excitement in Wales, where history will be made. For the first time, three Welsh sides are in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Wrexham will play Cardiff City in an eagerly awaited derby, their first meeting since 2002. Swansea City, winners of the cup in 2013, face a huge challenge as they take on Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will travel to Molineux to take on Wolves, while Wycombe Wanderers meet Fulham in another intriguing tie.

All fixtures are scheduled to be played during the week of October 27, with places in the quarter-finals at stake.

Carabao Cup Fourth-Round Draw:

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby Town v Brentford

Swansea City v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea