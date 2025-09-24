I didn’t know who he was – Sarkodie on meeting Ballon d’Or winner Dembele

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has revealed the special moment he first crossed paths with 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.
The multiple award-winning rapper recalled meeting the French forward in New York back in 2022, thanks to his close friend, Dutch-Ghanaian star Memphis Depay.
At the time, Dembele and Depay were teammates at Barcelona and had travelled to the United States for their summer break.
Speaking on Lawson TV, Sarkodie admitted that he initially had no idea he was meeting one of football’s brightest talents. He explained:
My friend is Memphis; I have even made a song with him which is yet to be released so I was meeting him in New York and that was when I met Dembele. That was the only time we met.
How Sarkodie learnt about Dembele's status
The rapper revealed he only learned about Dembele status after being alerted by his own team. Sarkodie added:
I really did not know about Dembele. It was my team who prompted me about him and I had to even search about him. He is a cool guy and very down to earth. I even thought he was just a friend to Memphis and they were just moving together. Apparently, he was a superstar.
Fast forward three years, and Dembele is now officially recognised as the best player in the world after being crowned Ballon d’Or winner in Paris on Monday, following a historic treble-winning season with Paris Saint-Germain.
Sarkodie, impressed by the humility of the footballer he once met, said he intends to personally congratulate him on the achievement.
Meanwhile, the BET award winner is set to light up the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, September 27, 2025, with his annual Rapperholic Concert.