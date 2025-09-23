Date and venue confirmed for Ghana's next World Cup qualifier against CAR

Ghana’s Black Stars will look to take a decisive step toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their penultimate Group I clash on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The high-stakes fixture will be staged at the El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco.

The four-time African champions are aiming for a fifth appearance at the Mundial and know that nothing short of victory will keep their campaign on track.

With just two matches remaining, the battle for qualification has reached a critical point, leaving little room for error.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to assemble a formidable line-up, combining experienced Europe-based stars with standout performers from the Ghana Premier League.

The squad will be tasked with breaking down a CAR side that has developed a reputation for springing surprises in qualifiers.

Black Stars top Group I

Ghana currently remain at the summit of Group I but must deliver consistent performances to seal progression.

The Black Stars have 19 points after eight games while Madagascar occupy second place with 16 points, followed by Comoros on 15 points.

Black Stars supporters

The Wild Beasts, meanwhile, have shown resilience in past campaigns and will approach the contest with belief, knowing they can disrupt Ghana’s rhythm if underestimated.

After the clash in Morocco, the Black Stars will return home to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 11, 2025, where they will take on Comoros.

That fixture could ultimately determine whether Ghana secure a ticket to the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

