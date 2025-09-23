Mohammed Kudus tops Premier League most successful dribbles list

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has completed the most dribbles in the English Premier League so far this season.

Kudus has completed 19 take-ons in five matches, per data from StatMuse.

On average, he completes 3.8 dribbles per game, which is more than any other player in the English topflight this term.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation under new Spurs boss Thomas Frank and has started all five league games this campaign. Despite not finding the back of the net, Kudus has been exceptional at North London.

He has already provided three assists in the first five matches, with two coming on the opening weekend.

The Black Stars player enjoyed a wonderful EPL debut at Tottenham, helping his side thump newly promoted side Burnley 3-0.

Kudus became the first Spurs player to assist on his league debut since 2017 and created five chances, which was more than any other player on the opening day.

Semenyo slots in top 5 dribbles completed

On the top dribbles completed chart, he’s followed by Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who has completed 16 dribbles in five games. Yankuba Minteh of Brighton comes in third place with 13 dribbles completed in as many games.

The fourth and fifth place on the chart is occupied by Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo and Belgian-Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku.

Semenyo has also had a fine start to the 2025/26 campaign with three goals and two assists in five, and 11 take-ons completed.

Doku has two assists to his name already this season for Manchester City and tops it up with 10 dribbles completed in just 284 minutes played.

The tricky winger showed glimpses of his best self in City’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal. He scored in their 2-0 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

EPL 2025/26 Most take ons completed after MW5 [via StatMuse]