Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of award winners

The Ballon d’Or remains the most prestigious individual award in football, and the 2025 edition produced a historic moment in Paris.

At the Théâtre du Châtelet, fans, players, and legends of the game gathered on 22nd September to celebrate the very best in world football.

The spotlight of the evening fell on Ousmane Dembele, who finally claimed the Men’s Ballon d’Or after an outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward was pivotal in guiding PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, delivering a dazzling performance in the 5-0 final victory over Inter Milan in Munich.

His creativity, speed, and decisive impact throughout the campaign earned him the ultimate recognition, edging out teenage sensation Lamine Yamal of Barcelona. For Dembele, it was a crowning achievement that confirmed his status among the world’s elite.

The women’s award was once again claimed by Aitana Bonmatí, who made history by lifting the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive year.

The Barcelona and Spain midfielder joined an exclusive group alongside Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players ever to achieve such dominance. Her consistency, vision, and leadership continue to define modern women’s football.

The night also honoured the next generation of talent. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal collected the Men’s Kopa Trophy, while his teammate Vicky López picked up the Women’s Kopa Trophy, underlining the depth of Spain’s young talent.

In goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Men’s Yashin Trophy, while Hannah Hampton was recognised with the Women’s Yashin Trophy. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique and Sarina Wiegman were celebrated with the Johan Cruyff Awards for their tactical brilliance.

The Gerd Müller Trophies went to Viktor Gyokeres and Ewa Pajor as the top scorers of the year. Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal were crowned Clubs of the Year, marking their dominance in men’s and women’s football respectively.

The evening also included the Socrates Award, which went to the Xana Foundation, recognising its outstanding work in social impact.

Full list of winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Aitana Bonmati

Kopa Trophy 2025 Men: Lamine Yamal

Kopa Trophy 2025 Women: Vicky López

Yashin Trophy 2025 Men: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Yashin Trophy 2025 Women: Hannah Hampton

Johan Cruyff 2025 Men: Luis Enrique

Johan Cruyff 2025 Women: Sarina Wiegman

Gerd Müller 2025: Viktor Gyokeres (Men) and Ewa Pajor (Women)

Socrates Award 2025: Xana Foundation

Men’s Club of the Year 2025: PSG

Women’s Club of the Year: Arsenal