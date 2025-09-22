Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele wins over Lamine Yamal, Raphinha

France international Ousmane Dembele has won the 2025 Ballon d’Or after an impressive 2024/25 season.

Dembele was named the best player in the world over Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, and Mohammed Salah at the Théâtre du Châtele in Paris on Monday night.

The 28-year-old winger claimed the Golden Ball award after a sensational campaign that powered Paris Saint-Germain to a historic treble.

Once labelled “injury-prone,” the French winger silenced critics with 21 league goals, a Coupe de France triumph, and most crucially, PSG’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

He contributed two assists in the 5–0 final win over Inter Milan, ending the season with 14 UCL goal involvements. His efficiency, with a goal every 73 minutes in Ligue 1, was unmatched across Europe.

Barcelona duo miss out

Barcelona duo Yamal and Raphinha both missed out on the coveted Golden Ball despite leading the La Liga side to a domestic treble as the two decisive players. Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals, and that did not quite help their chances.

At just 18, Yamal took the football world by storm last season. The La Masia graduate played a central role in Barcelona’s domestic success, registering 9 goals and 13 assists in La Liga while dazzling on the European stage.

Brazilian winger Raphinha was just as influential in Barcelona’s dominance. He scored 18 goals and provided 9 assists in La Liga, while topping both the goals and assists charts in the Champions League with 21 total contributions, which is a feat never achieved.

Yamal was runner-up with Raphinha finishing in fifth position.

Liverpool star Salah came fourth while Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe was named in sixth position.

2025 Ballon d’Or top 10

Previous Ballon d’Or winners (Last 10)

2024 - Rodri

2023 - Lionel Messi

2022 - Karim Benzema

2021 - Lionel Messi

2019 - Lionel Messi

2018 - Luka Modric

2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo

2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo

2015 - Lionel Messi