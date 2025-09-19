Ghanaian star Fatawu Issahaku’s wonder strike wins Goal of the Month in England

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been honoured in England after his stunning strike for Leicester City earned him the Championship Goal of the Month award for August.

The 21-year-old winger produced a moment of brilliance in Leicester’s 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic, curling home the decisive effort that has now been officially recognised by supporters and organisers.

His strike collected the highest number of votes to make him the clear winner.

Issahaku, who has quickly established himself as one of the Foxes’ most exciting players this season, expressed delight at the accolade. The winger admitted the recognition felt extra special given the challenges he faced with limited football last term.

'That goal was special'

ADVERTISEMENT

A delighted Issahaku told the club’s media team the following:

I’m really pleased and very proud to have won Goal of the Month. That goal was special, especially after missing so much football last season.

The young star was keen to credit his teammates, emphasising that the victory and award were the result of collective effort. He said:

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t just down to me. The whole team played well that day. Charlton are a good side, but we fought hard and got the three points.

Issahaku expresses gratitude

Issahaku also thanked Leicester’s fans and staff, noting their role in driving him forward:

Scoring that winner was a reward for all the effort. I always try to give everything, so it means a lot when I manage to score and help the team. Thanks to my teammates, the staff, all the fans, their belief drives me on. Let’s keep going and hopefully there are lots more moments like this ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two goals and one assist already in just five league appearances, Issahaku’s form is proving vital in Leicester City’s promotion push.

MUST READ: Top 10 countries in latest FIFA rankings