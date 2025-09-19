Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars carry Ghana’s hopes in Africa this weekend

Ghana Premier League teams Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars will fly Ghana’s flag high this weekend as the 2025/26 CAF interclub competitions get underway.

Both clubs enter the continental stage with contrasting stories but a shared determination to restore Ghana’s dominance in African football.

GoldStars, the surprise package of last season’s Ghana Premier League, are set for their maiden CAF Champions League adventure.

Under the guidance of coach Frimpong Manso, the champions will host Algerian powerhouse JS Kabylie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 20, with kick-off scheduled for 3PM local time.

Bibiani Goldstars won 2024/25 GPL

This historic tie marks their first taste of top-level African club football, and the team is eager to make a bold statement on debut. The return leg comes just six days later on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The winner on aggregate will progress to face either East End Lions of Sierra Leone or Tunisian side US Monastir in the next preliminary round.

Ghana-Naija affair at Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko beat Bibiani Gold Stars to clinch 2025 ‘Champion of Champions’ title

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, return to continental duty via the CAF Confederation Cup after lifting the MTN FA Cup earlier this year, beating Golden Kick FC in a tense final.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome Nigeria’s Kwara United to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025, before travelling to Abuja for the second leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on September 28, 2025.

Victory across the two legs would hand Kotoko a challenging second-round tie against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Both Ghanaian representatives have been engaged in intense preparations, strengthening their squads and sharpening tactics for the big stage.

