Hearts, Kotoko, Medeama among Ghanaian clubs to gain from FIFA’s new $355m payout

FIFA has announced a groundbreaking expansion of its Club Benefits Programme (CBP), with $355 million set to be distributed to clubs worldwide for releasing players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and final tournament.

This represents a sharp rise from the $209 million allocated in the 2022 Qatar World Cup cycle.

For the first time in the programme’s history, clubs will not only be compensated for releasing players to the final tournament but also for their involvement in the qualifying stages.

This adjustment is particularly good news for Ghanaian sides such as Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Samartex, Medeama SC, Bibiani GoldStars, Dreams FC, and Nations FC, all of which have contributed players to the Black Stars in the ongoing qualification campaign.

One standout example is Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who has earned national team call-ups during the qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Asare

READ ALSO: Rose Yeboah becomes first Ghanaian to qualify for World Athletics Championships high jump final

Even if such players do not make the final tournament squad, their clubs will still benefit financially under the revised programme. This ensures that local teams, often the foundation of national talent development, are more directly rewarded for their role.

The move signals FIFA’s commitment to sharing solidarity funds more fairly while recognising the crucial contribution of domestic football structures.

Great financial boost for Ghanaian clubs

ADVERTISEMENT

Asante Kotoko

For Ghana, where the Premier League remains a vital source of Black Stars talent, the funding boost could not have come at a better time.

Clubs are expected to channel these resources into improving infrastructure, enhancing player welfare, and investing in youth academies to sustain long-term growth.

In 2022, the CBP benefitted 440 clubs globally.

ADVERTISEMENT