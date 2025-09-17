GPL clubs hit jackpot as GFA delivers GH₵1 million to each team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially released a record GHS 1 million to each of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs, delivering on its promise under the newly signed broadcast deal with Adesa Productions Limited.

The historic payout, first announced by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the unveiling of Adesa as broadcast partner on July 31, 2025, represents the highest-ever direct financial support package for GPL sides.

Describing the deal as a turning point for Ghanaian football at the launch, Kurt Okraku declared:

Before the start of this season, every GPL club will receive one million Ghana cedis. This is the minimum guarantee under our new model.



Beyond the cash, the GFA has also supplied 30 footballs and 30 pairs of boots to each club, amounting to 540 footballs and 540 boots league-wide, to support teams with critical training and matchday resources.

Increased financial muscle for domestic clubs

The initiative is part of a wider strategy to boost the financial health of clubs, improve player welfare, and strengthen the competitive balance of the league.

It also signals the GFA’s commitment to building a more professional, marketable, and sustainable competition.

Working closely with Adesa Productions, the GFA has developed a commercialisation blueprint that seeks to expand sponsorship opportunities, sharpen marketing strategies, and grow both broadcast and matchday revenues.



Officials believe this comprehensive plan will not only stabilise GPL clubs but also raise the international profile of Ghana’s top-flight football, positioning it among the most attractive leagues on the continent.

By combining record financial backing with improved logistics and a stronger commercial drive, the GFA hopes to set a new standard for football development in Ghana, ensuring the Premier League thrives both on and off the pitch.