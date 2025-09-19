Top 10 countries in latest FIFA rankings

FIFA has revealed the latest world rankings with some big changes in the top 10. While no African country broke into the top 10, there were some significant movements on the continent.

Spain are the new number one side in the world after climbing one place to top the table for the first time since June 2014.

The European champions, fresh from winning Euro 2024, have knocked Argentina off the top spot. The Albiceleste, who had been world leaders since April 2023, dropped two places to third after recent results.

France, runners-up at the 2022 World Cup, also moved up one place into second position. England remain in fourth place, while Portugal’s rise to fifth comes at the expense of Brazil, who slipped to sixth.

Nico Williams after Spain's EURO win

The Netherlands are seventh, Belgium eighth, Croatia ninth, and Italy complete the top ten after edging up one spot.

Germany were the biggest casualty among the top nations, sliding down three places to 12th following a shock defeat to Slovakia in World Cup qualifying. It is the first time since October 2024 that the four-time world champions have fallen out of the top ten.

Biggest climbers and movement in Africa

Elsewhere, Morocco continued their fine run and now sit just outside the top ten in 11th. Slovakia made the biggest leap, climbing ten places to 42nd after winning both of their World Cup qualifiers, including that famous victory over Germany.

Ghana moved just one place from 76th to 75th position in the world, but maintain their 14th position in Africa.

Other movers include The Gambia, Madagascar, Uganda, Libya, Suriname and the Faroe Islands, all improving their positions by at least five spots.

In total, 215 matches were played across the world since the last ranking in July, making this update one of the most significant of the year.

The next FIFA rankings will be released on October 23, 2025, and with World Cup qualifiers continuing across continents, more twists and changes can be expected.

Men’s top 10 rankings (with country and points)