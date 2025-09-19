Nigeria handed boost as FIFA investigates South Africa over player eligibility

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes have received an unexpected lift after FIFA confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against South Africa over the use of ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star featured in Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 win against Lesotho on March 21 in Polokwane, despite being suspended for the match.

Mokoena had collected yellow cards against Benin in November 2024, and Zimbabwe in June 2024, which meant he was supposed to serve a one-match ban.

His participation triggered widespread debate across Africa, and FIFA has now escalated the matter by officially referring the case to its Disciplinary Committee.

Both the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Mokoena have been given six days to respond to the charges of breaching competition regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teboho Mokoena

READ ALSO: Rose Yeboah becomes first Ghanaian to qualify for World Athletics Championships high jump final

What happens if South Africa are found guilty?

If found guilty, South Africa could face a points deduction and potentially forfeit the Lesotho result, which would hand the Crocodiles a 3-0 victory on paper. Other sanctions, including fines or suspensions, may also be applied.

Such an outcome could dramatically alter Group C’s qualification race. South Africa currently top the standings with 17 points after eight matches, but a deduction would drop them to 14 points, level with Benin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group C standings

Though they would still hold the advantage on goal difference (+6), the pressure would intensify ahead of their remaining fixtures against Benin and Zimbabwe in October.

MUST READ: How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw with South Africa