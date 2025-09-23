Ghanaian boxer Ernest ‘Bahubali’ Akushey confirmed dead days after defeat

Ghana’s boxing fraternity has been struck by tragedy following the death of Ernest Akushey, popularly known as “Bahubali.”

The 27-year-old passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 23, 2025, just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the ring.

Akushey, a product of the Wadada Gym in James Town, was once regarded as one of the nation’s most promising fighters.

He burst onto the professional scene with an undefeated streak, building an impressive 6-0-0 record. His relentless, attacking style earned him the nickname “Bahubali,” after the heroic warrior in the famous Indian film.

His final bout came on Saturday, September 13, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he faced rising super middleweight contender Jacob Dickson.

The highly anticipated showdown drew a large crowd, but the fight quickly turned one-sided. Dickson controlled the contest from the opening rounds before forcing a stoppage in the eighth with a technical knockout (TKO).

Bahubali struggled in last bout

Videos of the match, widely circulated online, showed Akushey taking sustained punishment, prompting concern among fans and observers.

Reports indicate that the boxer fell ill on Monday, September 22, 2025, a week after the fight. He reportedly complained of severe discomfort before his condition worsened overnight. He was later pronounced dead around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sources close to his family suspect the cause may be linked to injuries sustained in the ring, though medical authorities have yet to confirm an official cause of death pending an autopsy.

Akushey’s passing has cast a sombre mood over Ghanaian boxing, especially in James Town, a community with deep ties to the sport.

