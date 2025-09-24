How Ousmane Dembélé rose to become Ballon d’Or winner

Ousmane Dembélé’s career has been a story of resilience, talent, and finally, glory.

In 2025, the French forward achieved the ultimate individual honour when he was crowned Ballon d’Or winner, completing a rare treble of football’s biggest prizes: the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or.

Born in Vernon, Normandy, in May 1997, Dembélé’s rise began at Rennes, where his dazzling dribbles and sharp finishing quickly caught the eye. After a breakthrough season, he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

There, he became known as one of Europe’s brightest young attackers, helping the club win the German Cup in his first year. Barcelona soon came calling, and in 2017, he became one of the most expensive players in football history.

Although injuries and inconsistency held him back, he still collected domestic titles in Spain and showed flashes of his brilliance.

Return to Paris

In 2023, Dembélé returned home to France to join Paris Saint-Germain. This proved the turning point of his career. Free of distractions and backed by a star-studded squad, he flourished.

During the 2024–25 season, he reached his peak, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 games. His speed, creativity, and two-footed ability tore defences apart as PSG swept to a continental treble.

His performances earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, paving the way to his Ballon d’Or triumph.

Dembele's international career

On the international stage, Dembélé has long been a key figure for France. He was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup in 2018 and featured in several major tournaments, including Euro 2024. With Les Bleus, his pace and versatility have been invaluable.

Dembélé’s journey has not been without challenges. Injuries and criticism tested his resolve, but his maturity off the field and focus on his craft helped him turn setbacks into motivation.

Ballon d'Or winner on first nomination

Winning the Ballon d’Or symbolises not only his extraordinary ability but also his perseverance.

