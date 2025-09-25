Boxing banned in Ghana after deaths of two boxers in seven months

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has placed a temporary ban on all boxing activities in Ghana following the death of professional boxer Ernest Akushey, popularly known as Bahubali.

Akushey died on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, days after suffering serious injuries in his fight against Jacob Dickson at the Bukom Boxing Arena on September 12.

The 32-year-old collapsed after the bout and was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital in Accra, where he later passed away.

Addressing the media on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah confirmed the suspension.

He explained that the decision was necessary to allow for thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident. He firmly stated:

All boxing activities are hence suspended pending investigation into the death of Ernest Akushey.

National Sports Authority Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Ankrah also raised concerns about the number of fights Bahubali may have taken on in recent years. He added:

The deceased boxer Ernest Akushey is said to have fought in multiple bouts over the past 12–24 months, which shouldn’t have happened.

Ghanaian boxer Ernest ‘Bahubali’ Akushey confirmed dead days after defeat

Akushey, a crowd favourite for his aggressive style and fighting spirit, competed in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. He ended his career with eight professional fights, winning six of them.

His popularity in the Bukom boxing community earned him the nickname “Bahubali,” inspired by the fearless warrior from the Indian blockbuster movie.

Nigerian boxer's death in Ghana

Late Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

In March this year, Nigerian boxer Segun “Success” Olanrewaju also tragically passed away after collapsing during a match in Ghana.

The 40-year-old former National and West African light-heavyweight boxing champion was facing Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena when he suddenly lost consciousness.

He was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem later found he died from heart failure.

The suspension of boxing in Ghana is expected to spark wider debate about fighter welfare, medical checks, and the enforcement of safety regulations within the sport.

