Ghanaian boxer Bahubali's twin sister shares details of how he died days after defeat

The Ghanaian boxing community has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Ernest Akushey, popularly called Bahubali.
The 32-year-old boxer died on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, less than two weeks after taking heavy blows in a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
In an emotional interview with GhanaWeb, his twin sister, Naa Akweley, revealed the heartbreaking details of his final hours. She explained that the family sought both medical care and spiritual help in their desperate bid to save him. She recalled:
Oko is my brother. I was in Accra trying to take a nap after smoking fish when his wife came running to me. She told me my brother Oko was not in a good state at the moment so we should go take a look at him.
Indeed, when we came, my brother was the only one in his room. She called him to wake up several times. I got scared and asked what was wrong with my brother. We brought him out and took him to a church. The pastor prayed for him, and he got better. So, the pastor asked us to take him to Korle Bu.
According to her, Bahubali briefly improved after prayers, but his condition worsened again. She continued:
Moments later my brother was lying shrinking. So, I called the pastor and begged him to come check on my brother. We got a car and took him to Korle Bu where he was treated and everything was fine.
'My brother did not wake up'
However, tragedy struck soon after.
Oko was being placed on oxygen and he was doing ok so I tried to take a nap when one of our sisters woke me up asking if I couldn't see that my brother was being covered with a cloth. I woke up and started hitting his chest to wake him up. My brother did not wake up.
Through tears, she added:
My brother is dead. If it's the will of God then Oko should bless me so I can take care of his children. But if it's not, then whatever that would happen should happen.
Bahubali’s untimely passing has left his family and fans devastated, with many remembering him for his warrior spirit inside the ring.