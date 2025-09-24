Clubs with the most Ballon d’Or winners in history

The Ballon d’Or has celebrated football’s brightest stars since 1956. While it is an individual honour, the role of clubs in shaping legendary careers cannot be ignored.
Here is a look at the clubs that have produced the most winners and the players behind their success.
1. Real Madrid – 12 Wins, 8 Players
Real Madrid are tied at the top of the list with 12 Ballon d’Or titles. Their history is filled with icons who thrived in white.
Alfredo Di Stéfano
Raymond Kopa
Luis Figo
Ronaldo Nazário
Fabio Cannavaro
Cristiano Ronaldo (4 wins at Madrid)
Luka Modric
Karim Benzema
2. Barcelona – 12 Wins, 6 Players
Barcelona’s dominance largely comes from Lionel Messi’s brilliance, but the Catalans have had other winners too.
Luis Suárez Miramontes
Johan Cruyff (2 wins at Barça)
Hristo Stoichkov
Rivaldo
Ronaldinho
Lionel Messi (6 wins at Barça)
3. Juventus – 8 Wins, 6 Players
The Italian giants have a rich Ballon d’Or history, reflecting their dominance in European football during different eras.
Omar Sívori
Paolo Rossi
Roberto Baggio
Zinedine Zidane
Pavel Nedvěd
Michel Platini (3 consecutive wins)
4. AC Milan – 8 Wins, 6 Players
Milan’s golden periods produced legends who lit up the world stage.
Gianni Rivera
Ruud Gullit
Marco van Basten (3 wins)
George Weah
Andriy Shevchenko
Kaká
5. Bayern Munich – 5 Wins, 3 Players
Bayern’s winners reflect German football’s consistency and excellence.
Gerd Müller
Franz Beckenbauer (2 wins)
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2 wins)
6. Manchester United – 4 Wins, 4 Players
Each of United’s winners came from a different generation of greatness.
Denis Law
Bobby Charlton
George Best
Cristiano Ronaldo (first Ballon d’Or in 2008)
7. Dynamo Kyiv – 2 Wins, 2 Players
The Ukrainian side had two standout stars who conquered Europe.
Oleg Blokhin
Igor Belanov
8. Inter Milan – 2 Wins, 2 Players
Italian legends brought the award to the blue half of Milan.
Lothar Matthäus
Ronaldo Nazário
9. Paris Saint-Germain – 2 Wins, 2 Players
PSG entered the history books recently.
Lionel Messi (2021)
Ousmane Dembele (2025)
10. Inter Miami – 1 Win, 1 Player
Messi’s 2023 victory made Inter Miami the first MLS club with a Ballon d’Or winner.
Lionel Messi
11. Manchester City – 1 Win, 1 Player
City joined the list in 2024.
Rodri