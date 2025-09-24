Clubs with the most Ballon d’Or winners in history

The Ballon d’Or has celebrated football’s brightest stars since 1956. While it is an individual honour, the role of clubs in shaping legendary careers cannot be ignored.

Here is a look at the clubs that have produced the most winners and the players behind their success.

1. Real Madrid – 12 Wins, 8 Players

Ronaldo Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid are tied at the top of the list with 12 Ballon d’Or titles. Their history is filled with icons who thrived in white.

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Raymond Kopa

Luis Figo

Ronaldo Nazário

Fabio Cannavaro

Cristiano Ronaldo (4 wins at Madrid)

Luka Modric

Karim Benzema

2. Barcelona – 12 Wins, 6 Players

Messi Ballon d'Or

Barcelona’s dominance largely comes from Lionel Messi’s brilliance, but the Catalans have had other winners too.

Luis Suárez Miramontes

Johan Cruyff (2 wins at Barça)

Hristo Stoichkov

Rivaldo

Ronaldinho

Lionel Messi (6 wins at Barça)

3. Juventus – 8 Wins, 6 Players

Zidane Ballon d'Or

The Italian giants have a rich Ballon d’Or history, reflecting their dominance in European football during different eras.

Omar Sívori

Paolo Rossi

Roberto Baggio

Zinedine Zidane

Pavel Nedvěd

Michel Platini (3 consecutive wins)

4. AC Milan – 8 Wins, 6 Players

George Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 as an AC Milan player

Milan’s golden periods produced legends who lit up the world stage.

Gianni Rivera

Ruud Gullit

Marco van Basten (3 wins)

George Weah

Andriy Shevchenko

Kaká

5. Bayern Munich – 5 Wins, 3 Players

Gerd Müller Ballon d'Or

Bayern’s winners reflect German football’s consistency and excellence.

Gerd Müller

Franz Beckenbauer (2 wins)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2 wins)

6. Manchester United – 4 Wins, 4 Players

Each of United’s winners came from a different generation of greatness.

Denis Law

Bobby Charlton

George Best

Cristiano Ronaldo (first Ballon d’Or in 2008)

7. Dynamo Kyiv – 2 Wins, 2 Players

The Ukrainian side had two standout stars who conquered Europe.

Oleg Blokhin

Igor Belanov

8. Inter Milan – 2 Wins, 2 Players

Ronaldo Nazário Ballon d'Or

Italian legends brought the award to the blue half of Milan.

Lothar Matthäus

Ronaldo Nazário

9. Paris Saint-Germain – 2 Wins, 2 Players

PSG entered the history books recently.

Lionel Messi (2021)

Ousmane Dembele (2025)

10. Inter Miami – 1 Win, 1 Player

Messi’s 2023 victory made Inter Miami the first MLS club with a Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi

11. Manchester City – 1 Win, 1 Player

Rodri Ballon d'Or

City joined the list in 2024.

Rodri