‘They treat me like a king’ - Kwasi Sibo happy at club, reveals biggest football ambition

Ghana international Kwasi Sibo says life at Real Oviedo makes him feel like royalty, but the Ghanaian midfielder admits his biggest dream is still to come.

The 26-year-old, who helped Oviedo clinch promotion to La Liga last season, has quickly become one of the team’s standout players.

His influence in the middle of the park has been vital as the club battles to establish itself among Spain’s elite. Yet for Sibo, the journey is far from over. Speaking to Graphic Sports, he revealed his biggest ambition in football:

It’s tough in La Liga, but I like it there because they treat me like a king. We’re working hard to stay up, but one of my biggest ambitions is to play in the UEFA Champions League. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe I have the power to change situations.

Kwasi Sibo

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwasi Sibo shines on national team debut

Sibo’s path to the spotlight has been inspiring. He earned his first Ghana call-up in 2025, stepping in when injuries and suspensions hit Otto Addo’s squad during the World Cup qualifiers.

Tasked with partnering Thomas Partey against Mali, he rose to the occasion, playing with composure and grit as the Black Stars secured a vital 1-0 victory.

Kwasi Sibo

ADVERTISEMENT

That performance announced him on the international stage and strengthened his reputation as one of Ghana’s emerging midfield talents.

For Oviedo, his energy and consistency have made him indispensable. For Ghana, he has shown the quality to compete at the highest level. Now Sibo is clear about the next step.