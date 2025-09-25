Top 10 African countries in latest FIFA rankings

The latest FIFA men’s world rankings have been released, and Morocco remain Africa’s top-ranked nation, sitting 11th globally.

The Atlas Lions, who reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, continue to build on their reputation as the continent’s most consistent side in recent years.

Senegal, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners, follow closely in 18th place worldwide and second in Africa. Despite mixed results in recent games, the Teranga Lions remain a force to reckon with on the international stage.

Egypt are ranked third on the continent and 35th globally, underlining their steady resurgence under coach Hossam Hassan. Algeria, still boasting strong depth in their squad, occupy fourth in Africa and 38th overall.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Ivory Coast are fifth in Africa and 44th in the world, reflecting their rise after a triumphant continental campaign on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, despite recent inconsistency, take sixth place in Africa and sit 45th globally, just ahead of Tunisia in seventh, who are 46th worldwide.

Nigeria Super Eagles

Cameroon come eighth in Africa at 52nd globally. South Africa, enjoying an impressive revival under Hugo Broos, are ninth on the continent at 55th in the world. Mali round out Africa’s top 10, sitting 56th globally despite struggling in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Ghana maintained their 14th position on the continent but climbed one spot to 75th from 76th globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the countdown to the next AFCON and final round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers intensify, the battle for supremacy among Africa’s top football nations promises to remain fiercely competitive.

Africa’s Top 10

1. Morocco – 11th in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Senegal – 18th in the World

3. Egypt – 35th in the World

4. Algeria – 38th in the World

5. Ivory Coast – 44th in the World

MUST READ: Top 10 countries in latest FIFA rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Nigeria – 45th in the World

7. Tunisia – 46th in the World

8. Cameroon – 52nd in the World

9. South Africa – 55th in the World

10. Mali – 56th in the World