Antoine Semenyo’s free-kick masterclass earns Bournemouth point at Elland Road [Video]

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet again as Bournemouth battled to a dramatic 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Ghanaian forward, who has quickly become a key figure under Andoni Iraola, broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

His fierce free-kick powered through the Leeds wall and left goalkeeper Karl Darlow stranded, giving the Cherries an early lead.

That strike marked Semenyo’s fourth goal in just five league appearances this season, continuing a brilliant start to the 2025/26 league season.

Leeds responded well, equalising before half-time when Joe Rodon met Sean Longstaff’s corner with a precise header.

The momentum shifted further in the hosts’ favour early in the second half, as Longstaff himself smashed in a superb half-volley from the edge of the box to put Leeds 2-1 ahead.

Despite Leeds looking in control, Bournemouth refused to leave empty-handed. Deep into stoppage time, defender Marcos Senesi rose to flick on a free-kick, and substitute Eli Junior Kroupi was perfectly placed to volley in his first goal for the club.

His late intervention sparked wild celebrations among the travelling supporters and ensured the points were shared.

Cherries still unbeaten as Semenyo shines

The result extended Bournemouth’s unbeaten run and added another highlight to Semenyo’s impressive start to the season. Leeds, meanwhile, were left frustrated after failing to see out the game despite being ahead with minutes to play.

Bournemouth will now turn their focus to a tricky trip to Fulham at 1900 GMT on Friday, October 3, 2025, as they look to maintain their top four position on the Premier League log.

