Government to begin construction of 3 new modern Stadia in 2026

The Government of Ghana will begin the construction of three new modern stadia in 2026 as part of a national plan to expand sports infrastructure across the country. The announcement was made by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Thursday, 13 November 2025, during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament.

The Minister noted that several regions still lack standard sports facilities, a challenge the government is committed to addressing. Currently, eight regions, including Ahafo, North East, Savannah, Oti and Western North, remain without modern stadiums.

Dr Forson confirmed that government is moving to close this infrastructure gap. “Construction of modern stadia will begin in three of the eight regions without such facilities,” he stated, reaffirming government’s push to decentralise sporting development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the initiative forms part of a broader sports development agenda that goes beyond infrastructure. According to him, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will introduce a series of legislative and operational measures aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem.

He added that the Ministry will “initiate legislative processes for the establishment of a National Sports College Bill and a Sports University Bill,” both intended to support the advancement of sports education and professional training in Ghana.

ALSO READ: Otto Addo provides injury update on Salisu and Asare ahead of Japan clash

To revive competitive sports at the grassroots level, Dr Forson indicated that the government will “organise inter-school, district, and regional sports competitions across the country,” creating more avenues for identifying and developing young talent.

Parliament approves Kofi Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stressed the importance of maintaining fairness and integrity in sports. He noted that the completion of Anti-Doping Regulations will form part of ongoing reforms to promote clean competition across all sporting disciplines.

Reiterating government’s long-term objectives, he said, “The government will invest in athlete welfare, sports infrastructure, and talent development in preparation for the FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and other tournaments.”