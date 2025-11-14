'Transform Daddy Lumba’s East Legon home Into a Museum - Okraku-Mantey

The former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has proposed that the East Legon residence of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba be converted into a public museum rather than kept solely as a family home.
Speaking on Aluta FM on 12 November 2025, Okraku-Mantey argued that transforming the property into a heritage attraction would not only preserve the musician’s legacy but also provide a sustainable source of income for the family. According to him, leaving the property simply for private use would be a missed opportunity.
READ MORE: Ato Forson announces emergency GH¢20 million funding to save Kumawood from total collapse
In a video shared on X, he suggested that the building could be repurposed to house a museum, a small conference facility and even a mini-restaurant, all of which visitors would pay to access. He noted that such a development could become a cultural landmark capable of hosting dignitaries and international guests.
‘I am suggesting that Lumba’s East Legon house should be converted into a museum. The family will earn far more from that than they would by simply residing in it,’ he remarked.
READ MORE: Mahama directs all schools from basic to SHS to purchase only-locally produced rice, maize, eggs
He continued: ‘Let’s create a conference centre where people can hold meetings, and add a small restaurant for guests. Even President Mahama could host visitors there.’
Okraku-Mantey emphasised that the idea would keep Daddy Lumba’s legacy alive while offering the public a place to learn about his life, career and contributions to Ghanaian music.
ALSO READ: John Boadu hints at recruiting Shatta Wale for NPP: ‘We need his influence to win’
Daddy Lumba passed away on 26 July 2025 at the Bank Hospital. The Manhyia Palace has since announced that his final funeral rites have been postponed from 6 December to 13 December 2025. The change followed a meeting at the Otumfuo Saamanhene Palace on 10 November 2025, during which a new funeral committee,chaired by the Dadiesoabahene, was constituted.