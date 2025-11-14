'Transform Daddy Lumba’s East Legon home Into a Museum - Okraku-Mantey

The former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has proposed that the East Legon residence of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba be converted into a public museum rather than kept solely as a family home.

Speaking on Aluta FM on 12 November 2025, Okraku-Mantey argued that transforming the property into a heritage attraction would not only preserve the musician’s legacy but also provide a sustainable source of income for the family. According to him, leaving the property simply for private use would be a missed opportunity.

In a video shared on X, he suggested that the building could be repurposed to house a museum, a small conference facility and even a mini-restaurant, all of which visitors would pay to access. He noted that such a development could become a cultural landmark capable of hosting dignitaries and international guests.

‘I am suggesting that Lumba’s East Legon house should be converted into a museum. The family will earn far more from that than they would by simply residing in it,’ he remarked.

He continued: ‘Let’s create a conference centre where people can hold meetings, and add a small restaurant for guests. Even President Mahama could host visitors there.’

Okraku-Mantey emphasised that the idea would keep Daddy Lumba’s legacy alive while offering the public a place to learn about his life, career and contributions to Ghanaian music.

