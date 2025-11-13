John Boadu hints at recruiting Shatta Wale for NPP: ‘We need his influence to win’

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has revealed that he would consider bringing dancehall superstar Shatta Wale into the NPP fold, citing the artiste’s immense influence among Ghana’s youth as a powerful tool for political outreach.

Speaking on JoyNews on 11 November 2025, Mr Boadu stressed the growing importance of youth engagement, particularly as young voters are expected to form a significant portion of the electorate by 2028. He noted that connecting with the younger generation in ways that align with their passions and culture is essential for the NPP’s long-term success.

“If possible, why not? You can get other people out as well,” he remarked when asked about the idea of involving Shatta Wale in the party’s activities.

When pressed on whether this meant the musician would campaign for the NPP, he clarified, “Not necessarily a hard campaign, but passing through our messages.”

Mr Boadu explained that the strategy would not rely on traditional rallies or formal endorsements but rather on meeting young people where they are, through the social spaces, platforms, and entertainment channels that shape their daily lives.

“I am saying it is not even necessary to have them at your rallies. You need to meet them where they are. You need to tap into their interests and not necessarily bring them onto your political platforms,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2024 general elections, he acknowledged that although the NPP incorporated songs by King Paluta and Shatta Wale into its campaign, the approach was not robust enough to make a decisive impact.

“You need to do more of that by nurturing these youthful people,” he urged.

According to Mr Boadu, effective youth engagement goes beyond entertainment and requires creating a genuine sense of inclusion. He pointed out that many young voters are not seeking appointments or financial rewards but rather recognition and belonging within the political structure, an approach he said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has effectively adopted in academic and youth spaces.