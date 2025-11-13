Odo Broni’s supporters turn to prayer after Manhyia Palace verdict on Daddy Lumba's funeral

Supporters of Odo Broni, the second wife of the late Ghanaian Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, have voiced their disappointment following a recent ruling by the Manhyia Palace regarding the ongoing dispute over the musician’s funeral arrangements.

On Monday, 10 November 2025, the late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and family head (Abusuapanin) Kofi Owusu appeared before the sub-chiefs of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace for the third time within days. The sitting formed part of efforts by the Palace to mediate the escalating family feud surrounding the musician’s final rites.

The closed-door hearing, presided over by several prominent chiefs including Otumfuo’s linguist, Baffour Kantankrakye, concluded with decisive rulings that altered the course of the funeral plans.

Among the key decisions, the funeral date was officially moved from 6 December to 13 December 2025, while the funeral committee chaired by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was dissolved. The chiefs also approved a fresh autopsy on the late artist’s remains, granting permission to Ernestina Fosu and other family members who had long demanded it amid suspicions of foul play.

The ruling reportedly devastated supporters of Odo Broni, who had previously aligned themselves with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu during the dispute.

Later that evening, during a TikTok live session, the group, led by outspoken evangelist and social media personality Freda Afriyie, held a prayer and worship session to express their disappointment and seek spiritual comfort.

In emotional scenes, participants were seen praying fervently, singing solemn hymns, and calling on God to restore peace and fairness within the family. Freda Afriyie, a staunch supporter of Odo Broni, broke down in tears during the live broadcast, describing the Palace’s ruling as “deeply unfair and painful.”