Ato Forson announces emergency GH¢20 million funding to save Kumawood from total collapse

Ghana's beleaguered film industry is set to receive a critical financial boost after Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Finance Minister, unveiled plans to inject GH¢20 million into the sector, with particular focus on rescuing the embattled Kumawood industry.

During his presentation of the 2026 Budget and Economic Policy Statement to Parliament on Thursday, 13 November, delivered under the theme "Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation",Dr Forson revealed that the funds would provide essential seed capital through the Film Fund to support Kumawood and other film associations.

"Mr Speaker, Government has allocated an amount of GH¢20 million to the Film Fund as seed money to revive the film industry such as Kumawood and other film associations," the Finance Minister announced.

He further disclosed additional support for the broader creative economy, stating: "Government has also allocated an amount of GH¢20 million to the Creative Arts Fund as seed money for the arts, music, fashion, food and other creative sectors."

The Kumasi-based film industry, once the powerhouse of Ghanaian cinema, has suffered a catastrophic decline over recent years. At its peak, Kumawood churned out numerous films each month, providing livelihoods for hundreds of actors, producers, directors and technical crew. Today, that productivity has all but evaporated.

Multiple challenges have precipitated this downfall. The emergence of digital streaming services has fundamentally altered viewing habits, whilst rampant piracy has undermined revenue streams. Inadequate funding and poor distribution networks have compounded these difficulties, forcing many industry professionals to either abandon their craft entirely or pursue alternative means of survival as production ground to a near-standstill.

