Jordan Ayew's late penalty not enough to salvage point for Leicester City against Chelsea

Chelsea were 2-1 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in today’s English Premier League early kick-off.

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored the consolation goal for the Foxes as Enzo Maresca’s men maintain their third-place spot on the league log.

Ayew came on in the 71st minute for Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi and was limited to only 16 touches.

But when Bobby De Cordova-Reid was fouled by Romeo Lavia in the penalty box in stoppage time, he boldly walked up to convert from the spot.

Chelsea had earlier taken a two-goal lead with goals from Nicholas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez.

Jackson opened the scoring for the Blues just 15 minutes into the first half, and captain on the day Fernandez, who assisted the opener, extended the lead 30 minutes into the second half—heading home from close range.

There was not enough time for Steve Cooper’s side to find the equalizer, but once again super-sub Ayew found the back of the net.

The 33-year-old scored a last-gasp equaliser in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw to Ipswich Town as a substitute. After that game, Cooper said it was tough not starting the Ghana international and that Ayew did not join the club to be on the bench.

He won’t want that to be his Leicester career.

It’s tough not starting him, to be honest.