Kantamanto fire: Benjamin Azamati donates GH¢10,000 to victims

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has extended a helping hand to victims of the devastating Kantamanto fire outbreak, donating GH¢10,000 to support those affected.

The fire destroyed properties and disrupted the lives of many traders and families in the area.

The donation, facilitated by DC SportConnect on behalf of the athlete, was described as a heartfelt gesture to commemorate Azamati’s birthday by bringing hope and relief to those impacted.

In a statement, Azamati expressed his empathy and commitment to aiding the victims, saying:

I give back to those in greatest need, donating this sum as an act of solidarity, hope, and compassion for those grappling with the aftermath of this tragedy.

He further encouraged the victims to remain resilient and use the funds as a stepping stone for recovery, emphasising the importance of hard work and perseverance in overcoming such challenges.

In comments shared by Joy Sports, Azamati remarked:"With a heavy heart, I acknowledge the devastating fire that has ravaged our community. I stand with every individual and family affected; you are not alone. As an athlete, I understand the value of opportunities to chase dreams and achieve success. This donation is my way of standing in solidarity with you and supporting your journey to rebuild."

The funds are expected to help victims restart their businesses and recover from their losses.

Other contributions and recommendations

Azamati joins other notable figures, including Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako, in providing assistance to victims of the fire.

The tragedy has reignited calls for proactive measures to prevent such incidents, particularly in Ghana’s markets. Authorities are urged to prioritise: