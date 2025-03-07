Kwesi Appiah boycotts Sudan national team camping over unpaid salaries - Report

Sudan national team coach James Kwesi Appiah is yet to join team’s camp barely two weeks to their crucial World Cup qualifiers due to unresolved salary payments, reports AfricaSoccer.

The Sudanese team, currently in Saudi Arabia for their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has been without Appiah, who is holding off joining the squad until his unpaid wages are addressed.

Reports suggest that Appiah, the former Black Stars manager, even avoided a planned meeting with Sudan FA Vice President Osama Atta Al-Mannan following a recent trip to Ghana.

Despite the ongoing salary dispute, the Sudanese FA is reportedly making efforts to resolve the matter to maintain harmony within the squad.

Sudan will face Senegal on March 18 and South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of Group B qualifiers. The team currently leads the group with 10 points from four matches.

The squad is also scheduled to travel to Libya on March 17, 2025, ahead of the upcoming qualification fixtures.

Meanwhile, Appiah, who also serves as Head of Sporting Affairs at Asante Kotoko, was seen in Kumasi on Thursday attending the final burial of Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Kwesi Appiah's assistant also seen in Ghana

His assistant, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, also a Ghanaian, has been in Ghana for some time now. However, the report does indicate whether Osei-Fosu or any of Appiah’s backroom staff are also owed salaries.

Osei-Fosu granted an interview on SportyFM, where he shared how the Falcons of Jediane opted for a small size pitch to beat the Black Stars of Ghana.