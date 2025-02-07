Memphis Depay sentenced to four months in prison for 'dangerous' drink-driving

Memphis Depay has issued a sincere apology after being sentenced for drink-driving.
The former Manchester United player has been given a four-month suspended prison sentence for the offence, which was officially classified as ‘dangerous driving’.
The incident took place last August in Monaco, when Depay decided to drive his Rolls Royce home after leaving a nightclub. The Dutch footballer was stopped by the police and breathalysed, revealing a blood alcohol level of 1.01 millilitres, which was above the legal limit in Monaco.
Court officials in Monaco have now announced his punishment. Depay has been fined €9,000 (£7,500), given a four-month suspended prison sentence, and handed a two-year driving ban in the principality.
Depay said the following on Instagram following the verdict:
I would like to come on here and apologise. Last summer during my holidays in Monaco, I made a mistake and decided to drive home after having some drinks in a restaurant. I should’ve got in a taxi instead, but I didn’t, so I would like to apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. 2024 was a year of lessons, and I will definitely learn from this one. 2025, we will do better. Memphis.
Depay's career
At 30, Depay has had a varied career, beginning at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. He joined Manchester United in 2015 but struggled to make an impact, scoring just two Premier League goals before moving to Lyon.
The forward later joined Barcelona in 2021, and after a season there, he spent time with Atletico Madrid. In October, Depay signed for Brazilian club Corinthians.